© baloncici dreamstime.com

UDC Korea opens new headquarters

UDC Korea, a subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation, is opening of its new headquarters in Pangyo Techno Valley in South Korea.

The new facility will serve as the central point of UDC’s South Korean operations and provide space for customer support teams, technology projects and on-site meetings and events.



Additionally, Soo Yung Jung has been appointed Vice President of UDC Korea to oversee business operations in Korea, including development efforts with current and new partners. Jung has an electronics and materials engineering background that spans over two decades, including leadership positions at Lafarge, PIC, GE Plastics and KLT.



“As OLED technology continues to rise in popularity, UDC is making ongoing investments in Korea to support customer success and further expand and deepen our service capabilities,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display. “We are excited to continue supporting our partners’ growth and look forward to seeing new paths carved out in the OLED display and lighting product roadmaps.”



Abramson continued, “We are pleased that Soo Yung Jung has joined UDC. His significant technical expertise in the Korean electronic materials market will be incredibly valuable as we continue to expand and grow our business.”



“I am excited to join such a dynamic and innovative company as we enter this next chapter of the OLED revolution,” said Soo Yung Jung. “I look forward to building upon Universal Display’s strong presence in Korea, and continuing to deliver exceptional service and solutions to our partners.”