AVer and Ingram Micro Miami enter Global Partnership

AVer Information and Ingram Micro Miami has entered into a partnership supporting AVer’s education and business solutions.

The new agreement will offer the entire line of AVer’s products and solutions to channel partners throughout Latin America.



“Expanding our 20+ year relationship with Ingram Micro from the U.S. into Latin America is a natural fit and progression of our successful partnership. It is a win-win situation that allows both Ingram Micro Latin America and AVer to increase growth, presence, and awareness to reseller partners across the region. This seamless collaboration is also an opportunity for us to support Ingram Micro Latin America partners with AVer’s innovative and award-winning technology solutions. We look forward to showing our mutual customers how our combined solutions and services can deliver more value to their business,” stated Arthur S. Pait, President of AVer Information Inc. Americas.



Alfred Navarro, Director DC-POS Global & Vendor Engagement Latin America for Ingram Micro, was enthusiastic about the announcement: “Ingram Micro is very much looking forward to building a strong alliance with AVer in Latin America. We have identified many opportunities within key markets and verticals where AVer can significantly enhance Ingram Micro’s offering, particularly in education and government sectors. AVer products are a great fit to our solutions offer for education and government sectors. We look forward to a productive partnership that can bring a new level of value to our channels and end users in the region.”