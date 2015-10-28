© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Thinfilm partners with Ypsomed to make medical devices 'smart'

The Ypsomed Group, a medical technology firm, will collaborate with Thin Film Electronics ASA to incorporate NFC OpenSense technology into its line of YpsoMate autoinjection devices.

Thinfilm’s OpenSense technology provides smartphone-centric NFC readability before and after product opening.