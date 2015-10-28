© pichetw dreamstime.com

Sony confirms – plans to acquire Toshiba’s sensor business

Sony and Toshiba have entered into a non-binding MoU that confirms their intent to negotiate the transfer of certain Toshiba owned semiconductor fabrication facilities, equipment and related assets in Oita Prefecture, to Sony.

The parties intend to transfer fabrication facilities, equipment and related assets of Toshiba’s 300mm wafer production line, mainly located at its Oita, Japan operations. Following the transfer, Sony plans to operate the site as a production facility of Sony Semiconductor Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony, primarily for manufacturing CMOS image sensors.



There are also talks of Toshiba outsourcing production of the semiconductor products Toshiba currently manufactures on its 300mm wafer production line to Sony Semiconductor Corporation following the transfer.



The companies are planning to make arrangements for the people employed at the manufacturing facilities to be transferred – as well as those involved in areas such as CMOS image sensor engineering and design, which are roughly approximately 1'100 employees in total – to receive employment within the Sony Group, upon the completion of the transfer.



Toshiba and Sony aim to complete the transfer within the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016, subject to any required regulatory approvals.