World Micro and BrightKing sign distribution agreement

Georgia-based electronics distributor, World Micro, has signed a franchise distribution agreement with BrightKing Electronics of Dongguan, China.

The agreement gives World Micro the ability to promote, distribute, and market BrightKing products worldwide. The newly added franchise line provides a wide range of MOV, TVS, GDT and other circuit protection products.



"We are quite excited about the opportunity to promote BrightKing throughout our customer base and beyond," stated Bettina Clark, World Micro Business Development. "BrightKing Electronics will provide World Micro the opportunity to offer our customers a quality and competitive solution to their surge protection needs."



"We are pleased to welcome World Micro as a new authorized distributor for BrightKing products," said Rick Bitney, BrightKing Electronics Sales Manager.