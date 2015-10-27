© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Semitrex expands presence with new Silicon Valley office

In a move that continues the expansion of its presence across North America, power semiconductor solutions company Semitrex has opened its San Jose office.

Semitrex is now taking its energy efficiency power supply technologies into the next phase of development. Located in Silicon Valley, the new office will enable Semitrex to strategically engage with customers.



To that end, technology industry veterans Roger Gabriel and Ken Harada will join the Semitrex executive team as vice president of global technical sales and vice president of systems engineering.



Gabriel brings experience from companies such as Oclaro and Honeywell. Harada's brings with him his engineering background with companies such as Maxim IC (formerly Teridian Semiconductor) and Broadcom and will focus on product commercialization.



According to Jay Cormier, COO for Semitrex, "One of our goals is to reduce worldwide energy consumption, and continually expanding our global presence is just one of many steps we are taking to make this a reality. We have proven our technology and are now actively addressing the next phase of the company's growth. Bolstering our executive team and adding a new office in Silicon Valley enables us to be highly responsive to our customers as we shape our game-changing technology into a global solution."