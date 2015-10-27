© pei genesis

PEI-Genesis officially opens new assembly plant in China

Assembler of connectors and cable assemblies, PEI-Genesis, has opened its new assembly facility Zhuhai, China.

Although the facility has been operational since May 1 of this year, it was officially opened on October 21. “The business in China is already growing strong, and we are very excited about this new venture,” said Steven Fisher, Chairman and CEO. “The Chinese economy will continue to outpace most of the developed world and we are now well positioned to take advantage of China’s growth. With our unique model of high-mix, low-volume production, the opportunity for growth here is nearly unlimited in the years ahead.”



“What makes PEI unique is that we stock our products as component parts, not pre-built, which allows us to assemble to meet our customer’s specific order requirements,” said Russ Dorwart, PEI’s President and COO. “Over 70% of the products we ship are assembled to order. We can provide highly tailored solutions that ship fast and with no minimum order quantity.”



“Our strategy in China is identical to our strategy in North America and Europe,” continued Dorwart. “We want to help customers solve interconnect problems in harsh environments, to become their trusted advisor and to deliver integrated interconnect solutions, including cable assemblies.”