© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

MasterCard and NXP partner to bring payments to any device

NXP Semiconductors has entered collaboration with MasterCard aiming to simplify the on boarding of secure element-based devices by integrating NXP’s Loader Service solution into MasterCard’s payment ecosystem.

By incorporating NXP’s Loader Service solution into MasterCard’s ecosystem, device manufacturers can enable their customers to use their new devices, such as activity trackers, mobile phones, smart watches, smart jewellery, and the likes, for secure mobile payments.



“With the mobile payment market evolving at an increasingly rapid pace, it is vital OEMs are able to quickly adapt to changing demands and deploy new technologies securely,” said Jeff Miles, VP of Payments at NXP. “Through support from companies like MasterCard, we’ve simplified the process of deploying secure mobile services, such as payments, transit, or access control, to create a true plug-and-play solution, drastically reducing the time it takes for OEMs to bring products to market and providing consumers with a complete, industry leading security solution.”