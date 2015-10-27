© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Napatech enters distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics

Napatech has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, to bring its capture-to-disk platform, Pandion, and its 20Gbps and 40Gbps network acceleration cards (NACs) to North America and the European Union.

"The distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics will allow us to deliver our technology to a large and growing open-source community, enabling them to reach levels of performance and precision that have not been possible before. We are excited to bring this technology to market through Arrow's extensive distribution channel and look forward to accelerating our customers' software solutions while increasing our market reach."