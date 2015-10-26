Rutronik seals global distribution deal with Dynastream

© evertiq Business | October 26, 2015
Lan Hong, Product Sales Manager Wireless Competence Center at Rutronik, explains: "The Dynastream modules are unique in supporting the ANT protocol in parallel with Bluetooth SMART. Their small size and attractive price also sets them apart from wireless network solutions. For this reason, we are delighted that the expanded franchise agreement will now also enable us to market European developments in Asia and the USA."
Mike Paradis, Global Sales Manager adds: "With its targeted approach, Rutronik will effectively support our customer development in the USA – as it does in other markets. Rutronik is already a key pillar for Dynastream in Europe in terms of growing our market share."
Rutronik has been distributing the Dynastream modules in Europe since 2007. The distribution agreement also covers the USA, Canada, Mexico, and Asia with immediate effect.
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has become a global distribution partner of Dynastream with immediate effect. The subsidiary of Garmin administers the wireless protocol ANT as well as the standardized ANT+ application profiles. The company also develops wireless modules.
© RutronikThe distribution agreement is valid worldwide and covers the entire Dynastream product portfolio. This includes various wireless modules and USB adapters based on the ANT-enabled RFIC series made by Nordic Semiconductor. The focus in this case is on the new N5 module families with the pre-programmed S210 SoftDevice, which is supplied with the ANT protocol on board.
