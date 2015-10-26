© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Sharp lowers its forecast

The Japanese company is forecasting a six-month operating loss due to declining sales and further price competition for its smartphone LCD business.

The company is forecasting an operating loss of JPY 26 billion (roughly USD 215 million), a JPY 36 billion decline from its previously announced forecast of a JPY10 billion profit.



At the same time the company reduced its full-year operating profit forecast from JPY 80 billion to JPY 10 billion.