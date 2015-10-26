© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | October 26, 2015
Microchip and Kvaser to collaborate on CAN FD
Controller Area Network (CAN) interface specialist, Kvaser AB, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Microchip Technology Inc., to support CAN with Flexible Data-Rate (CAN FD).
Microchip will be integrating Kvaser’s CAN and CAN FD IP in future controller products destined for automotive and industrial applications.
CAN FD is an extension to the original CAN protocol as specified in ISO 11898-1 that responds to increased bandwidth requirements in automotive networks. CAN FD allows for a higher data rate and larger packet size that makes it well suited for data intensive automotive electronic applications.
Speaking about the partnership, Lars-Berno Fredriksson, president of Kvaser AB, said: “Kvaser is proud to support Microchip’s CAN FD developments with our CAN FD IP – this is great validation of the work we have been doing in preparation for CAN FD. As one of the first companies to participate in the CAN ecosystem, Kvaser offers deep knowledge and long experience in CAN and we are fully committed to supporting new developments, such as CAN FD.”
“Microchip recognizes that there will be a transition from CAN 2.0 to CAN FD in the coming years. Since 2012, Microchip has been working directly with automotive OEMs in all global regions to understand their requirements, timelines and expectations and are developing solutions to support their needs,” Commented Orlando Esparza, Microchip’s CAN FD Product Line Marketing Manager. “Microchip has a good and longstanding relationship with Kvaser, helping to minimize our device development cycle times. As a result, we have been able to quickly make design adjustments to meet ISO specification changes and requirements and plan to begin the roll out of controller products mid-2016. Microchip has already released multiple automotive approved physical layer CAN FD transceiver products. ”
