© zf Business | October 26, 2015
ZF Group consolidates all electromobility activities
Technology company ZF will combine all electromobility-related activities in a new E-Mobility division, based at the company’s Schweinfurt, Germany, location.
“By combining all activities associated with the electrification of cars and commercial vehicles under one roof, we are acknowledging the enormous importance of these advanced technologies, which are already shaping the future,” explains ZF CEO Dr. Stefan Sommer. “Electromobility is coming – and in view of current controversies over car emissions, perhaps even sooner than we first thought.” Just how seriously ZF is taking the step-by-step migration from conventional driveline technology to electromobility is clearly reflected, adds Sommer, by the addition of a new E-Mobility division to the corporate structure.
Previously, all activities associated with the business of electromobility were distributed across multiple organizational units. Now all of them have been consolidated in the corporate E-Mobility division. The new division complements the four existing divisions – Car Powertrain Technology, Car Chassis Technology, Commercial Vehicle Technology and Industrial Technology – as well as the newly created Active & Passive Safety Technology division, which incorporates all the business activities of TRW, the US automotive supplier acquired by ZF in mid-May.
The company’s existing Electronic Systems and Electric Drive Technology business units will form the core of the new E-Mobility division. They will be joined by the E-Mobility Project House, which will bring together electromobility projects from across the entire company.
Schweinfurt now hosts both the E-Mobility division and ZF’s lightweight design activities “With our new division, we’ll be able to participate in the global trend toward electrified drivelines and offer our customers the products and systems they need to comply with increasingly stringent international regulations,” explains ZF CEO Dr. Sommer. “At the same time, we are transforming our Schweinfurt plant from a production facility specializing in the manufacture of chassis components into one that builds more technically sophisticated driveline components. This will help secure the location’s long-term future.”
Previously, all activities associated with the business of electromobility were distributed across multiple organizational units. Now all of them have been consolidated in the corporate E-Mobility division. The new division complements the four existing divisions – Car Powertrain Technology, Car Chassis Technology, Commercial Vehicle Technology and Industrial Technology – as well as the newly created Active & Passive Safety Technology division, which incorporates all the business activities of TRW, the US automotive supplier acquired by ZF in mid-May.
The company’s existing Electronic Systems and Electric Drive Technology business units will form the core of the new E-Mobility division. They will be joined by the E-Mobility Project House, which will bring together electromobility projects from across the entire company.
Schweinfurt now hosts both the E-Mobility division and ZF’s lightweight design activities “With our new division, we’ll be able to participate in the global trend toward electrified drivelines and offer our customers the products and systems they need to comply with increasingly stringent international regulations,” explains ZF CEO Dr. Sommer. “At the same time, we are transforming our Schweinfurt plant from a production facility specializing in the manufacture of chassis components into one that builds more technically sophisticated driveline components. This will help secure the location’s long-term future.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments