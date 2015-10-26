© zf

ZF Group consolidates all electromobility activities

Technology company ZF will combine all electromobility-related activities in a new E-Mobility division, based at the company’s Schweinfurt, Germany, location.

“By combining all activities associated with the electrification of cars and commercial vehicles under one roof, we are acknowledging the enormous importance of these advanced technologies, which are already shaping the future,” explains ZF CEO Dr. Stefan Sommer. “Electromobility is coming – and in view of current controversies over car emissions, perhaps even sooner than we first thought.” Just how seriously ZF is taking the step-by-step migration from conventional driveline technology to electromobility is clearly reflected, adds Sommer, by the addition of a new E-Mobility division to the corporate structure.



Previously, all activities associated with the business of electromobility were distributed across multiple organizational units. Now all of them have been consolidated in the corporate E-Mobility division. The new division complements the four existing divisions – Car Powertrain Technology, Car Chassis Technology, Commercial Vehicle Technology and Industrial Technology – as well as the newly created Active & Passive Safety Technology division, which incorporates all the business activities of TRW, the US automotive supplier acquired by ZF in mid-May.



The company’s existing Electronic Systems and Electric Drive Technology business units will form the core of the new E-Mobility division. They will be joined by the E-Mobility Project House, which will bring together electromobility projects from across the entire company.



Schweinfurt now hosts both the E-Mobility division and ZF’s lightweight design activities “With our new division, we’ll be able to participate in the global trend toward electrified drivelines and offer our customers the products and systems they need to comply with increasingly stringent international regulations,” explains ZF CEO Dr. Sommer. “At the same time, we are transforming our Schweinfurt plant from a production facility specializing in the manufacture of chassis components into one that builds more technically sophisticated driveline components. This will help secure the location’s long-term future.”