Toshiba getting ready to leave the sensor business?

Toshiba is getting ready to sell its image sensor business to Japanese Sony Corp for roughly USD 165 million.

The sale of the image sensor business is part of the company’s restructuring plan which was launched after it was revealed that the company had overstated its earnings going back to fiscal 08/09, according to a Reuters report citing sources with knowledge in the matter.



The image sensor business is part of Toshiba's system LSI semiconductor business. The company is now planning to sell its image sensor facility in Oita, southern Japan, and also leave the sensor business completely, the sources told Reuters.