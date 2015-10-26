© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Omron completes acquisition of Adept Technology

Omron Corporation has completed its acquisition of Adept Technology, a provider of intelligent robots, autonomous mobile robot solutions and services.

Under the terms of the previously announced transaction, Omron's U.S. subsidiary is acquiring Adept through an all cash tender offer followed by a second-step merger. The tender offer commenced on September 23, 2015 and expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 22, 2015. Approximately 83.32% of all issued and outstanding shares of Adept common stock were tendered into the offer and accepted for purchase by Omron's United States subsidiary.



Effective immediately, Omron's United States subsidiary completed the second-step merger, making Adept a consolidated subsidiary of Omron.