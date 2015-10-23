© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Acer to enter electric vehicle battery marketing

Acer's Build Your Own Cloud (BYOC) business, has recently formed a new subsidiary – MPS Energy – which will be focusing to the development of car-use batteries and electric vehicle power systems.

MPS Energy was established by Acer in July 2015 as part of Acer's foray into the vehicle electricity and mobile power field.



The subsidiary has along with and BYOC ecosystem partner Studio X-Gene jointly announced a new eATV (electric all-terrain vehicle). The new eATV prototype – “X Terran” – has been designed by Studio X-Gene, with the integrated hardware-and-software smart BMS solution from MPS Energy.



The hardware of the BMS solution consists of a master motherboard and three battery packs, each with 256 industry-standard 18650 lithium-ion batteries and a slave motherboard, providing 8.7kWh of power in total.