Sivers IMA partners with Cirtek

Sivers IMA has entered into a new strategic partnership with Cirtek Advanced Technologies and Solutions, for the manufacturing of its E- and V-band converters.

”After carefully evaluating a number of suppliers, Sivers IMA has chosen Cirtek as our manufacturing partner. The partnership will secure our capacity for volume production, at very competitive cost levels and most importantly with the high quality standards that we have set. This is another important step for us in being able to meet future market demand in a volume market”, says Robert Ekström, CEO of Sivers IMA.



“We are very proud in being chosen by one of the most experienced millimeter wave companies in the world. It is a testament to our capabilities and we look forward to contributing to the success of this partnership”, says Alvin Guzon, CEO at Cirtek Advanced Technologies and Solutions.