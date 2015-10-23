© scanrail dreamstime.com

Johnson Controls expands production of Start-Stop batteries in China

Johnson Controls is adding more manufacturing capacity for batteries that power Start-Stop vehicles in China.

The company is increasing production of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries in its Changxing, Zhejiang Province facility, from 1.5 million to 3.4 million a year, the expansion project is expected to be complete in 2017.



“Increasing orders of AGM batteries from customers looking to improve fuel efficiency of vehicles has prompted us to add to our manufacturing capacity, and we expect this momentum towards Start-Stop technology to continue,” said Kenneth Yeng, vice president and general manager, Johnson Controls Power Solutions China.



Currently, about 5 percent of new vehicles in China have Start-Stop systems. The company predicts this number to rise to about 40 percent by 2020 as automakers have been challenged to meet aggressive fuel economy targets set by the government.



“Start-Stop is the best solution to help automakers meet increasingly strict environmental regulations,” said Yeng. “Being the world’s leading provider of batteries for Start-Stop vehicles, we are confident we can provide the same high-quality performing products and services to customers in China.”



Johnson Controls recently announced it will invest USD 555 million between 2011 and 2020 to expand AGM battery production capacity in Germany, the United States and China in anticipation of increasing global demand. In August, the company also unveiled plans to build a USD 200 million state-of-the-art plant in Shenyang, China, to produce batteries for Start-Stop vehicles.