America II to distribute Beneq’s Lumineq displays

America II Electronics has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with Beneq, a developer and manufacturer of rugged thin film electroluminescence (TFEL) displays and fully-transparent TASEL displays.

“America II is truly focused on delivering the best service and the most robust solutions to our customers,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “We see an increase in demand and a lot of growth potential in the display market, and Beneq provides a premier product with their line of Lumineq displays. The addition of their TFEL and TASEL displays strengthens our product portfolio and gives us an opportunity to provide a premium offering to customers seeking displays for critical applications.”



Under terms of the agreement, America II will have global distribution rights to Beneq’s complete line of Lumieq displays.