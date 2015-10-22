© aixtron

LandMark expands capacity with Aixtron technology

LandMark Optoelectronics, a supplier in gallium arsenide (GaAs) and indium phosphide (InP) based epitaxial wafers, has purchased another AIX 2800G4-TM system for the production of laser diode devices.

“Our AIX 2800G4-TM perfectly matches LandMark’s requirements for cost-efficient high-volume production of laser wafers. We will provide full support to LandMark to enable our customer to start up production with the new tool as quickly as possible”, says Dr. Bernd Schulte, Executive Vice President and COO of Aixtron SE.



The tool is due for delivery in the first quarter 2016.