CETECOM goes with Anite for testing

Provider of wireless equipment testing technology Anite has had its Propsim F32 Channel Emulator selected by CETECOM for anechoic MIMO Over-the-Air (OTA) test laboratory in the US.

The laboratory has been set up to perform device testing compliant with the CTIA standardised MIMO OTA test plan released earlier this autumn.



CETECOM selected Anite’s Propsim F32 for its ability to support LTE and LTE-Advanced device testing, incorporating up to 32 channels.



Manufacturers are introducing MIMO capable LTE devices equipped with multiple antennas to enable users to access higher data rate applications, which is driving the need for new testing methodologies incorporating the device antenna performance.



Paul Beaver, Products Director at Anite’s Device & Infrastructure Testing business says, “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with CETECOM by contributing our channel model expertise and solutions to help them establish a state-of-the-art MIMO OTA test laboratory. Anite is the only test and measurement vendor that offers an integrated 32-channel 6 GHz solution, approved by all major systems integrators.”