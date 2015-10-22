© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Thinfilm receives $350K in funding through FlexTech Alliance

Thinfilm's US subsidiary will receive USD 350'000 in funding through the FlexTech Alliance to create smart labels featuring next-generation sensors and Near Field Communications (NFC) capabilities.

Through the project, Thinfilm plans to extend the scope and versatility of its proprietary technology and smart label platform, while maintaining alignment with established processes for high-volume label manufacturing.



FlexTech Alliance is an industry association focused on growth, profitability throughout the manufacturing and distribution chain of flexible, printed electronics.



"FlexTech is excited about the advancements this important project will bring about in smart labels and their dynamic sensing functionality," said Michael Ciesinski, FlexTech Alliance President and CEO. "We're pleased to award this funding to a leader in the printed electronics industry and look forward to working closely with Thinfilm over the coming months."



"Our project with FlexTech is a significant step in creating the foundation for a next-generation sensor label capable of supporting a number of critical applications," said Erwan Le Roy, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Smart Sensors, for Thinfilm. "FlexTech Alliance has been at the forefront in advancing flexible electronics from R&D to commercialization. We look forward to our work together over the next year, which will further strengthen our relationship and advance Thinfilm's mission of making everyday objects smart."