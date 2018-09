EU fines eight ODD suppliers for cartel activities

© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

The European Commission has fined eight optical disc drive suppliers a total of EUR 116 million for having coordinated their behaviour in relation to procurements organised by two computer manufacturers.

Company Fine before adjustment in EUR Reduction under the Leniency Notice Fine in EUR Philips 10'461'000 100% 0 Lite-On 31'366'000 100% 0 Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions 22'037'000 100% 0 Hitachi-LG Data Storage 74'243'000 50% 37'121'000 Toshiba Samsung Storage Technology 73'833'000 41'304'000 Sony 18'062'000 21'024'000 Sony Optiarc 10'085'000 9'782'000 Quanta Storage 7'146'000 7'146'000

The fines related to the case concerns agreements to conspire in procurement tenders for ODDs for laptops and desktops produced by Dell and Hewlett Packard.The companies involved in the case are; Philips, Lite-On, their joint venture Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions, Hitachi-LG Data Storage, Toshiba Samsung Storage Technology, Sony, Sony Optiarc and Quanta Storage, writes the commission in a statement.Under the Commission's 2006 Leniency Notice, Philips, Lite-On and their joint venture Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions received full immunity from fines as they were the first to reveal the existence of the cartel.-----For further information follow this link