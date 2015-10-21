© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

3M to hire 500 new employees in Poland

In connection with the creation of a Shared Services Centre in Wroclaw, Poland – 3M will receive about EUR 720'000 to help create new jobs.

Under the agreement with the Polish Ministry of Economy the company will receive support for the creation of new jobs between 2015-2018. 3M will create 500 new positions by the end of 2018.