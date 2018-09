Intel plans to covert Chinese chip factory to memory factory

© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Intel Corp said it might invest up to USD 5.5 billion in its facility in Dalian, China, to convert facility to manufacture memory chips.

“Non-volatile memory-based solid state drives are a strong adjacency to Intel’s core computing business and a key part of Intel’s strategy to be a foundational supplier of the infrastructure that powers the smart, connected world. This combined with a fast growing market, present great opportunities to drive business growth for Intel,” Rob Crooke, Senior Vice President, General Manager Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, writes in a statement Intel will utilise its facility Dalian, China to help expand the company's manufacturing capacity in non-volatile memory. The expansion is part of Intel's global multi-source supply strategy. The company expects initial production of 3D NAND technology in Dalian in the second half of 2016.The Intel Dalian facility has been in operation since 2010, producing 65-nanometer products for the company.