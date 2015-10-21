© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Toyota recalling 6.5 million vehicles

The carmaker is recalling some 6.5 million vehicles globally due to an issue with the power window switch.

The recall concerns several of the company's models, including the Yaris/Vitz subcompact, Corolla, Camry and others. The company is recalling roughly 2.7 million in North America, 1.2 million in Europe and roughly 600'000 in Japan, According to a report in Reuters.



The issue is a defect from the manufacturing process where the Power Window Master Switch in the involved vehicles – may – have been lubricated insufficiently.



If not enough grease is applied, under certain conditions the switch may develop a short circuit that can cause the switch assembly to overheat and melt. A melting switch can produce smoke and potentially lead to a fire, the report continues.