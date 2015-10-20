© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Precise Biometrics signs license agreement with Cypress

Cypress Semiconductor has entered an agreement to license Precise Biometrics’ products for fingerprint recognition, Precise BioMatch Mobile and Precise BioMatch Embedded.

The license agreement will generate royalty revenue based on sales of fingerprint sensors from Cypress that includes Precise BioMatch Mobile or Precise BioMatch Embedded. The agreement includes a limited initial fixed fee for the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics’ software and for support & maintenance.



“The agreement with Cypress strengthens our position as the leading supplier of fingerprint software for mobile and embedded devices. Cypress is a leading supplier of user interface s olutions, and we are pleased to be part of their impressive product portfolio” , says Håkan Persson, CEO of Precise Biometrics.



“Fingerprint biometrics for user authentication on smartphones is becoming increasingly important as users expand the amount of personal and financial data stored on their devices,” said Hassane El-­Khoury, Executive Vice President of the Programmable Solutions Division at Cypress. “ The combination of the superior image quality of our TrueTouch ® Fingerprint Reader and the accuracy of Precise Biometrics’ fingerprint recognition software enables industry-­leading authentication performance for smartphones.”