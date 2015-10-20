© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Powerchip sets up fab in China

Taiwanese Powerchip Technology and the Hefei city government of China's Anhui province, has held a ground breaking ceremony for the company's new 12-inch wafer fab in Hefei, China.

The company reached an agreement with Hefei Construction Investment and Holding in mid-2015 regarding an investment into a wafer foundry in Hefei, China. The foundry will be a 12-inch fab running 0.15-micron, 0.11-micron and 90nm manufacturing processes, writes DigiTimes citing a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.