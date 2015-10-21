© akeeris dreamstime.com

Stontronics responsible for Stadium's franchised power supply business

Following the recent acquisition of Stontronics Ltd, Stadium Group Plc will now transition their franchised product distribution business from Stadium Power to Stontronics.

Paul Branston, Managing Director of Stontronics added: “the addition of Stadium Power’s franchised range to our product catalogue opens the door to new growth markets for Stontronics and allows us to present customers with a variety of high quality power solutions that meet international approvals and specialist technical requirements .”



Stadium Power remains "an integral part of Stadium’s Technology Products Division focusing on its core competency of customised Power Product solutions". The units are located in Norwich, Diss (UK) and Dongguan (China), a press release states.