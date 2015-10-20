© jenoptik

Jenoptik receives large contract for section speed control in Austria

In September 2015, the Jenoptik Traffic Solutions division concluded a new framework agreement with Autobahnen- und Schnellstrassen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFINAG), the Austrian “Freeway and Motorway Finance Corporation”.

The contract is for a five-year period, and is intended to help expand average speed control on roads using the Jenoptik TraffiSection product line. The total value of the order is in the low two-digit million euro range.



The objective of the new agreement is to continue to improve traffic safety in Austria and regulate traffic jam situations, in particular in critical areas such as construction zones or tunnels. Solutions include mobile and stationary TraffiSection systems by Jenoptik, for example in Vienna at the A22 “Kaisermühlen tunnel” location.



Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin says, “We are pleased to announce our continued cooperation with ASFINAG. Thanks to our experience and technical competence, especially in the area of section speed control, in the future we can continue to work with ASFINAG to help improve traffic safety in Austria.”