© leoni Business | October 20, 2015
Subdued business prospects make for revision at Leoni
Nuremberg-based Leoni AGdetermines a downtrend in earnings in the third quarter following a very solid second quarter.
The Q3 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of approx. EUR 30 million turned out significantly weaker than anticipated. This was due to surprisingly heavy charges in the Wiring Systems Division particularly in September when accelerated start-ups of complex projects combined with an unexpected rise in unit output figures resulted in increased costs and reduced efficiency. In addition, there were premature ends to profitable projects. Furthermore, the structural measures applied in the context of ongoing globalisation are not yet exerting the intended effect. By contrast, the Wire & Cable Solutions Division’s 3rd quarter sales and earnings performance was on the whole in line with expectations.
The weaker performance in the Wiring Systems Division can be expected to continue to weigh on earnings in the fourth quarter. Leoni consequently now projects that the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 200 million forecast for fiscal 2015 will not be achieved. Consolidated sales are still expected to be at a level of at least EUR 4.3 billion.
Nor does Leoni retain its targets set for the 2016 financial year. Although the Company will continue to give top priority to raising profitability, the aforementioned adverse factors in the Wiring Systems Division will again weigh on earnings in the upcoming fiscal year. This will be aggravated by losses of sales that are now expected and the consequently missing earnings contributions: the Company’s business prospects are being affected by the worsened economic conditions in China and Russia, which will probably lead to reduced demand, while US business with the commercial vehicle industry as well as the amount of sales to some customers will likely not be at the previously budgeted level. Leoni has therefore lowered its sales forecast for 2016 from EUR 4.8 billion before to about EUR 4.6 billion now; the Company will be significantly short of the previously set target of a 7 percent EBIT margin.
The Company is currently preparing a package of measures intended to ensure the targeted profitability of the Wiring Systems Division.
The weaker performance in the Wiring Systems Division can be expected to continue to weigh on earnings in the fourth quarter. Leoni consequently now projects that the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 200 million forecast for fiscal 2015 will not be achieved. Consolidated sales are still expected to be at a level of at least EUR 4.3 billion.
Nor does Leoni retain its targets set for the 2016 financial year. Although the Company will continue to give top priority to raising profitability, the aforementioned adverse factors in the Wiring Systems Division will again weigh on earnings in the upcoming fiscal year. This will be aggravated by losses of sales that are now expected and the consequently missing earnings contributions: the Company’s business prospects are being affected by the worsened economic conditions in China and Russia, which will probably lead to reduced demand, while US business with the commercial vehicle industry as well as the amount of sales to some customers will likely not be at the previously budgeted level. Leoni has therefore lowered its sales forecast for 2016 from EUR 4.8 billion before to about EUR 4.6 billion now; the Company will be significantly short of the previously set target of a 7 percent EBIT margin.
The Company is currently preparing a package of measures intended to ensure the targeted profitability of the Wiring Systems Division.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments