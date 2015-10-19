© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com

Microsemi enters the battle for PMC-Sierra

Microsemi Corporation has submitted an offer to acquire PMC-Sierra in a deal valued at USD 2.4 billion.

Microsemi is offering USD 11.50 per PMC share, representing a premium of approximately 50 percent to PMC's closing price on October 5, 2015, which was the last trading day prior to the announcement of PMC's proposed acquisition with Skyworks.



Skyworks Solutions made an offer – on October 5 – to buy PMC for USD 10.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately USD 2 billion.