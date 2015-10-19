© ifixit Teardowns | October 19, 2015
21.5" iMac 4K Retina Teardown reveals display-optimized design
All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and things have been a lil’ spooky around here. A few days ago, we tore down Apple's refreshed 21.5" iMac.
It looks scary-similar to the new Retina 4K. So similar, in fact, that lots of people thought that it was the Retina 4K. But fear not, no doppelgängers here; today we’re dismembering the good-looking twin—the iMac 21.5" Retina 4K.
Here are some highlights from the autopsy teardown:
Unlike other iMacs, this one's packing a DCI-P3 display—one of the first available to consumers…drool!
The base configuration logic board is back to not including an empty SSD slot—only bare solder pads. If you want a Fusion drive, you'll have to configure it when you buy your iMac—or be handy with a soldering iron.
While the 4K Retina is an impressive display of Apple’s prowess, the rest of the hardware is a fixer’s nightmare. This guy earned itself a scary 1/10 on the repairability scale.
-----
More can be found at © iFixit
Click to zoomAs far as hardware goes, if you saw our 21.5" iMac refresh, you’ve seen it all, with a couple exceptions. This machine is all about dat 4K Retina display: a rubber bumper provides support for the rear of the display, while a new heatsink and migrated CPU help overcome the added heat generated by this pixel-packed picture maker. Looking at the display, with more than 4.5 times the pixels of the 1080p version, it’s easy to see where the device’s priorities are.
Comments