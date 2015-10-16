© tobii

Tobii unveils an eye tracking ASIC

Eye tracking company Tobii has unveiled – what the company claims is the worlds first – its EyeChip, an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), developed specifically for eye tracking.

Tobii EyeChip is a system-on-chip, also called an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), developed specifically for eye tracking. With both hardware acceleration and vectorized processing, the EyeChip performs the on-chip processing of Tobii EyeCore algorithms and features integrated sensor and illumination control.



What this means is that that the chip makes it possible to integrate eye tracking technology in laptops, monitors, tablet computers, cars as well as VR and AR headsets



“After several years of R&D and nearly $15M in investment, the IS4 platform, and especially the EyeChip, mark a tremendous milestone for Tobii,” said Oscar Werner, president of Tobii Tech. “These new products let us empower the world’s leading OEMs with the world’s best eye tracking for consumer devices and, together, bring consumers truly exciting and revolutionary experiences.”