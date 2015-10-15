© mopic _dreamstime.com

On Semi and Infineon interested in Fairchild?

To say that the consolidation within the semiconductor industry is changing the landscape is starting to sound like an understatement. Fairchild is reportedly working with Goldman Sachs to find a potential buyer.

Fairchild Semiconductor has apparently hired Goldman Sachs to help the company find a buyer, and that's not all, the company is reportedly in discussions with On Semiconductor and Infineon, according to a report in Bloomberg citing sources familiar with the matter.



The semiconductor industry has seen its fair share of acquisitions and takeovers during the year. The industry have seen deals worth USD 110 billion during 2015, as companies merge to face obstacles such as rising production costs and a reduction in customers, the report continues.