Converge expands presence in Asia – opens South Korea office

Converge, an Arrow company and independent distributor, has expanded its presence on the Asian market by opening an office in South Korea.

The company will offer its suite of supply chain solutions and services in South Korea.



“Manufacturers of innovative technology products have to constantly assess and define their supply chain strategy and infrastructure in midst of the ever-increasing industry challenges and disruptions. We recognize that the business of producing successful high-tech products is critically dependent ton having trusted supply chain partners who can provide established protection against potential threats to component supply,” said Eric Checkoway, vice president and general manager of Arrow's global asset disposition business.