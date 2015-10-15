© evertiq

The EU clears Intel's acquisition of Altera

The European Commission has cleared Intel's proposed acquisition of component supplier Altera. The commission concluded that the combined entity would continue to face effective competition in Europe

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "I am glad that we can approve this transaction, which shows that multibillion euro deals in complex industries can be cleared unconditionally after an initial investigation. Our decision demonstrates that relevant deals can be swiftly approved if they raise no competition concern".