Analog Devices and Maxim said to be in merger talks

Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Products are reportedly in talks of a potential merger.

A possible combination of the two companies would undoubtedly provide more scale and muscles in an industry that is rapidly consolidating.



Maxim was approached by Analog Devices while working on a strategic review with a bank, according to a report in Bloomberg citing undisclosed sources.



Talks between the companies are said to be ongoing and have not, and might not result in a deal.