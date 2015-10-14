© juan jose tugores gaspar dreamstime.com

ON Semi form IoT partnership with GainSpan & GEO

ON Semiconductor, GainSpan & GEO Semiconductor Announce Strategic Partnership to Address Emerging Opportunities in IoT Space

ON Semiconductor is collaborating with GainSpan and GEO Semiconductor to respond to the growing potential of the Internet of Things (IoT).



A highly optimized IoT video reference design is the trio’s first collaboration. The AR0330-Based Full HD Video targets smart 1080p video streaming over Wi-Fi. Through wireless connectivity, it can interface with smartphones that use either iOS or Android operating systems.



"This cooperative agreement with GainSpan and GEO Semiconductor, and the products that will be derived from it, will have considerable positive impact on the IoT sector. The attributes that each company brings to the partnership complements each other perfectly," states Radhika Arora, IoT Product Line Manager, Automotive Imaging and Scanning Division at ON Semiconductor.



"GainSpan is thrilled to partner with ON Semiconductor and GEO Semiconductor to provide low-power wireless video platforms,” says Richard Najarian, GainSpan Senior Director, Solutions Marketing. “Video-based device manufacturers can now leverage the platform integration advantages to greatly speed up development of their IoT video devices."