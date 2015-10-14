© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Suzohapp opens 22'000 sq.ft Canadian factory

Supplier of component and spare part solutions company Suzohapp, has officially open its new Canadian factory.

This investment in new manufacturing technologies, research and development and a Product Innovation Laboratory represents the transition of the Bill-to-Bill banknote recyclers and MFL bill validators within the Suzohapp Group.



The manufacturing facility measures over 22'000 square feet (more than 2'000 square metres). This manufacturing facility is set up to cater to the increasing demand of the Bill-to-Bill recyclers and MFL®bill validators. The facility will employ more than 75 people within sales, marketing and engineering.



Mr. Harald Wagemaker, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing of Gaming and Casino EMEA at Suzohapp, comments, “We continue our focused strategy on providing the market with the latest, most innovative product solutions. Our experience and knowledge are put to great use for our clients when we are in the position to provide in-house solutions. This new factory clearly demonstrates the successful transition of the Bill-to-Bill recyclers and MFL bill validators in our

product range. We are very proud that Mr. Del Duca and Mr. Bevilacqua will be officially opening our state-of-the art factory”.