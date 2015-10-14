© mopic _dreamstime.com

Another big acquisition on its way – SanDisk exploring sale?

US chipmaker Micron, and storage solutions company Western Digital Corp, are reportedly in talks with SanDisk about a possible acquisition.

The Milpitas-based company has reportedly hired a bank to explore a potential sale of the company, as it have received interest from Micron and WDC, according to a Bloomberg report citing people with knowledge in the matter.



The sources told Bloomberg that SanDisk, which operates facilities together with Toshiba in Japan, would most likely need approval for a deal to go through.



As the companies are still in talks, no decision has been made, and it may not result in a deal. Sandisk is currently valued at about USD 12.6 billion (of the stock's close on Tuesday).



Neither SanDisk or Western Digital responded to Bloombergs requests for comments. Micron said the company does not comment on rumours.