Nemotek exits the semiconductor industry

Moroccan Nemotek Technologie, a manufacurer of miniature cameras of the "wafer level camera" and "wafer level package", is closing shop.

The company has been operating in Rabat, Morocco, since 2008, with a production capacity of around 3000 wafers / month for WLP and around 1M cameras / month for WLC, according to the company website.



However, according to a section on the company website, Nemotek is putting its equipment up for sale.



Company director, Ahmed Amghayrir, confirmed to EE Time Europe that the company had ended its wafer-level camera business, and that this was the reason for the equipment being up for sale. He also told the paper that the company would continue, but not in semiconductors.