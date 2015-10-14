© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Nanoco signs follow-on joint development agreement with Osram

Nanoco Group, a developer and manufacturer of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials, has signed a further follow-on joint development agreement with Osram, in connection with the use of Nanoco cadmium-free quantum dots in lighting.

Cadmium-free quantum dot technology has the potential to transform LEDs so that they more efficiently produce bright, warm light with the ability to accurately reproduce colors, the company states in a press release



“We’re delighted to sign this latest joint development agreement with Osram and to continue this exciting work focused on creating LEDs with substantially improved color performance,” said Michael Edelman, CEO, Nanoco. “Lighting is a core target market for our cadmium-free quantum dot technology.”