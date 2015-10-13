© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Osram Sylvania adds new SMT line at its New Hampshire facility

Osram Sylvania has expanded its Hillsboro, New Hampshire, manufacturing capabilities by adding the first Surface Mount Technology (SMT) production line for manufacturing LED modules in the plant.

Osram – as a company working towards the automotive industry – is pushing the transition to LED systems by investing in R&D and production capacities, infrastructure and talent to support the technology migration. The company informs that it has invested heavily in the plant for the new ISO class 8 Gray Room. And that the LED modules produced from the new line are already on the road in the 2016 Ford Explorer LED headlamp, with other programs in development for the future.



"Osram invested in industry leading electronics production equipment in all three global regions to serve our automotive customer base with world class production," said David Hulick, global OEM SSL marketing director, Osram Sylvania. "Innovative designs and state of the art Surface Mount Technology lines, such as the new one installed in New Hampshire with tight tolerance LED placement capabilities, make it possible for Osram to deliver the precision, quality and supply that our global customers demand. With the implementation of this new production capability in the NAFTA region, we can better service our local customer base by providing the best local LED lighting production."