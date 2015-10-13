© baloncici dreamstime.com

Ricoh takes aim at the automotive industry - opens office in Düsseldorf

Ricoh Electronic Devices Company, (REDC), a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, will open a new semiconductor sales and support office in Düsseldorf, Germany, in order to expand its automotive and industrial business.

The company explains that the setup of this new office was strategically chosen as it is located in the heart of the automotive electronics development industry. With the expansion the company also aims to establish new business relationships with potential industrial customers.



The new office in Düsseldorf will provide product promotion and technical support to the sales and engineering departments of automotive and industrial customers.