Dialog and Bosch team up on low power smart sensor platform
Dialog Semiconductor has entered a collaboration with Bosch Sensortec to create an extremely low power smart sensor platform that combines Bosch Sensortec's sensors with Dialog's Bluetooth Smart technology.
The product resulting from the collaboration is – according to the companies – the world's lowest power 12-DOF smart sensor reference platform for gesture recognition in wearable computing devices.
The platform combines Dialog's DA14580 Bluetooth Smart System-on-Chip (SoC) with three low power sensors from Bosch Sensortec: the BMM150 for 3-axis geo-magnetic field measurement, the BME280 pressure, humidity and temperature sensor, and the 6-axis BMI160 (a combination of a 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope in one chip). The resulting unit, built onto a 14 x 14 mm2 printed circuit board, consumes less than 500 µA from a 3V coin cell when updating and transferring all 12 x 16 bits of data wirelessly to a smartphone.
Udo-Martin Gomez, CTO of Bosch Sensortec, says: "The result of this close cooperation between Bosch Sensortec and Dialog is the world's lowest power Bluetooth Smart connected sensors platform. Higher functional integration and lower power consumption are key design goals for devices at the heart of mobile consumer electronic products. From our companies' joint experience, we see many opportunities to deliver competitive advantages for our customers by creating smaller, highly integrated and more energy efficient smart connected solutions."
Mark Tyndall, SVP of Corporate Development and Strategy at Dialog says, "Our work with Bosch Sensortec is bringing together best-in-class Bluetooth, power management and sensor technologies that enable our customers to develop high-performance, innovative products with exceptionally long battery life. Combining the complementary talents of our respective design teams enables us to keep customers at the forefront of technology as the IoT market continues to evolve."
