© stokkete dreamstime.com

Olea Medical joins Toshiba Medical Systems

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation have completed an acquisition of the outstanding shares of Olea Medical.

This acquisition enables Toshiba to accelerate the growth of its MRI business and offer new clinical added value to healthcare providers by leveraging Olea’s software technology for advanced post-processing and image analysis.



“This partnership means we will benefit from both Toshiba and Olea’s strengths to accelerate innovation and enhance our global presence”, said Toshio Takiguchi, President and CEO of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, “Through the integration of both R&D teams we believe we could bring the innovative solutions and products to play an important role in the development of MRI systems.”



Fayçal Djeridane, President and CEO of Olea Medical SA stated: “This is great news for Olea’s customers and our fabulous team, and we are happy and proud to join the Toshiba family. We are convinced this is the right strategy to pursue our commitment to provide a widely accessible, complete package of simple, safe, fast, and accurate tools for full-body image post processing, in order to help doctors improve the diagnosis and follow-up process for patients’ benefit worldwide.”