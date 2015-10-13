© mailthepic dreamstime.com

VeriSilicon to acquire Vivante Corporation

VeriSilicon Holdings and Vivante Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which the companies will be combined in an all-stock transaction.

The combined company, to be called VeriSilicon Holdings Co., Ltd., will offer robust IP-centric, platform-based custom silicon solutions and end-to-end semiconductor turnkey services.



With the addition of Vivante’s GPU and vision image processing solutions, VeriSilicon continues to build out its Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS) offering.



“This transaction creates an extensive semiconductor IP portfolio that will now include GPU cores, vision image processors, digital signal processors, video codecs, mixed signal IP and foundry foundation IP,” said Wayne Dai, VeriSilicon chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We expect our combined technology and scale will enable us to further extend our franchises in the automotive, IoT, mobility, and consumer market segments. Additionally, we share a strong culture of innovation and creativity that will provide significant benefits to our semiconductor, system and Internet platform customers by delivering best-in-class IP, design services and turnkey ASICs.”



“Together, VeriSilicon and Vivante will be well positioned to achieve even greater success,” said Weijin Dai, Vivante chief executive officer. “Our technology has been instrumental in providing PC-quality performance and experience at mobile power levels to create life-like graphics across a number of key end market segments and applications. VeriSilicon shares our vision for providing exceptional technology solutions that meet the unique requirements of automotive and IoT customers, as well as mobility, consumer and gaming customers.”



The terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the companies expects to complete the deal in the fourth calendar quarter of 2015.