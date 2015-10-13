© kritchanut dreamstime.com

PTC to acquire augmented reality business from Qualcomm

PTC has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Vuforia business from Qualcomm Connected Experiences, a Qualcomm subsidiary, for USD 65 million.

Vuforia is an augmented reality (AR) technology platform, and will add to PTC’s technology portfolio and accelerate PTC’s strategy as a provider of technologies and solutions that blend the digital and physical worlds.



Under terms of the agreement, PTC will acquire the Vuforia business, including the developer ecosystem. PTC will continue to invest in the Vuforia platform and to the ongoing support and growth of the Vuforia ecosystem.