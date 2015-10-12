© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Infineon looks to hire 2'500 for China

Infineon is setting up its second factory in Wuxi, China. The new factory is scheduled for rollout at the end of 2016.

The new facility comprises a total investment of nearly USD 300 million, engaging an area of 36'000 square meters. An addition of about 2'500 jobs is anticipated upon ramp-up of all the production lines.



“Infineon's new factory will foster further expansion in China, building on the experience of two decades in the country,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. “It highlights Infineon’s confidence in the continuous opportunities of the Chinese market as well as our commitment to substantial investment in China and our determination to support the ‘In China, For China’ strategy”.